Tennessee State University Demands Student Return $5K Given In Excess Financial Aid Check

A sophomore at Tennessee State University is facing a hold on his account after the HBCU issued him a $4,900 excess financial aid check a year ago and is now demanding repayment.

Chekesha Ibrahimzakaria said her son, who received a full-ride scholarship to TSU, is being prevented from registering for spring classes or obtaining a dorm assignment due to a hold on his account for an unpaid balance, which totals the same amount as the excess financial aid check he received over a year ago.

“In the fall of his first year, TSU sent an overpayment check of, I think, about $4,900 saying that he had excess financial aid,” Ibrahimzakaria told News Channel 5 Nashville.

Now, because of the school’s error, her son is forced to take out a student loan to cover the balance, even though he has a full scholarship. “Because they made a mistake, they want my son and others like him to make up for their mistake,” Ibrahimzakaria said.

The mother shares a long history with TSU.

“We have a family legacy of so many people in my family who have gone to TSU and graduated from TSU and are proud alumni of TSU,” Ibrahimzakaria said.

Amid growing concerns about the school, including the resignation of the financial aid director and other staff members in September, Ibrahimzakaria is deeply disappointed in an institution that has meant so much to her family. “It’s too stressful for the students,” she said.

Her son plans to transfer to another university to finish his degree and regrets going to the school.

The family’s financial aid issues with the school follow revelations from the Tennessee Senate Finance Chairman that Tennessee State University faced such severe financial difficulties that funds earmarked for 2025 had to be advanced to start the 2024 school year. This followed a state hearing in which lawmakers warned the university that continued financial support for payroll was unsustainable.

“The previous president, administration and trustees operated this university in such a way as literally you are out of money,” Jason Mumpower, the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, said during the committee hearing earlier this month.

“They’re gone and they’ve left the situation where literally you were going to fail payroll on Nov. 29 if you had not had an infusion of cash from the state.”

This fall, TSU laid off staff to help alleviate its financial crisis. Contributing factors to the school’s money woes include monthly payroll costs ranging from $18 to $20 million, a surge in enrollment that led to a housing shortage, and difficulties in distributing scholarship funds, which hindered students’ ability to complete their semesters.

