News by Sharelle Burt Tennessee State University Votes To End $1.7M Deal With Former President Amid Financial Woes







Tennessee State University’s board of directors unanimously voted on Nov. 22 for interim President Ronald Johnson to end a four-year $1.7 million payment plan with former President Glenda Glover because the historically Black college and university is struggling financially, The Tennessean reports.

The board wantsJohnson to propose a buyout and pay package for her role as president emeritus. In addition, the vote called for Johnson to end a contract with general counsel and board secretary Laurence Pendleton, who, as of 2023, made a base annual salary of $208,985.

The moves come as TSU continues to financial woes worsened by Glover’s contract. Records show that Glover, who retired in June 2024, was slated to get a transition payment of $850,000 on July 1, 2024, equaling half of her remaining salary.

During the meeting, Board Chair Dakasha Winton made her colleagues aware that Johnson’s team should be gathering all “documents, payments, and consulting deliverables” that are tied with Glover’s work since June 30.

“Please note that this board has not approved any agreements with the immediate past president. Full transparency on these matters is essential for restoring trust. We are entrusted with life-changing decisions for TSU’s students and faculty,” Winton said.

“We must operate with the highest standards of transparency and accountability,” Winton added. “While some of yesterday’s and today’s reports have been difficult to hear, I am comforted that progress is being made and will continue to be made.”

The school will also perform an evaluation to decide if there is any urgency on any financial needs.

State lawmakers called out the board in early 2024 over financial mismanagement concerns, pointing out more than $30 million in emergency funds being pushed to keep the school afloat. Conservative lawmakers highlighted a state audit that revealed the failures of management during Glover’s tenure and scrutinized the institution’s leadership for retaining her as an adviser.

In October 2024, TSU laid off over 100 employees after nearly failing to make payroll.

It’s not just leadership and employees suffering. According to News Channel 5 Nashville, some students on scholarship are being pressured to give funds back to TSU.

Chekesha Ibrahimzakaria, whose son is a sophomore, said her son was asked to issue repayment of close to $4,900. With an unpaid balance on his account, Ibrahimzakaria said her son can’t register for the Spring 2025 semester or be assigned to a dorm.

“Because they made a mistake, they want my son and others like him to make up for their mistake,” she said.

With strong family ties to the school, Ibrahimzakaria expressed being “disappointed” as she wanted her son to have the HBCU experience she had but now has plans to transfer.

“It’s too stressful for the students. My son now even regrets going to the school at all,” the mom said. “He doesn’t feel good at all about this experience, compared to the other people in the family who are so proud to have gone to TSU.”

