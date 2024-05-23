Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Tennis Star Coco Gauff Urges Fellow Florida Residents To Vote Gauff did not endorse any candidate, but did encourage Floridians to vote for who they believed in.









Coco Gauff is urging those in her home state to get out the vote. The tennis star encouraged Florida residents to use their voices at a press conference.

NBC News reported on the 20-year-old voicing her opinion at the Italian Open this month. The first-time voter hopes others will also participate in this year’s presidential election and the local races in her own state. For Gauff, living in Florida while being Black comes with its own challenges.

“A crazy time to be a Floridian, especially a Black one at that,” shared the U.S. Open champion when asked about her home state’s politics.

Florida’s leaders, including Governor Ron DeSantis, have faced backlash for their controversial policies. From book bannings to a crackdown on DEI programs, Gauff believes the state is moving in the wrong direction.

“We aren’t happy with the current state of our government in Florida, especially everything with the books and just the way our office operates,” shared the young athlete. “At the end of the day, it comes down to the youth and the community being outspoken. So I encourage everyone to vote, and use your voice regardless of who you vote for. There’s no point in complaining (about) the political climate of the world if you don’t exercise your right to vote.”

However, one should not expect this Floridian to make any endorsement. Gauff stayed silent on her personal choice but still wants all voices heard this November.

She continued, “I feel like sometimes, in my generation, people think their vote doesn’t count. We should just all just use our voices and use the power that we have.”

Gauff has used her voice to speak on social issues before, including at a Black Lives Matter rally in 2020. She has broken records in her sport and remains an inspiring figure on and off the tennis court. She hopes to win another Grand Slam at the French Open in Paris, which starts June 2.