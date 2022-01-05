Tennis Star Sloane Stephens and Pro Soccer Player Jozy Altidore Wed On New Year’s Day

Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and longtime U.S. Men’s National Team star Jozy Altidore are officially husband and wife! The couple tied the knot on New Year’s Day at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach, Florida, PEOPLE Magazine confirmed.

The bride said “I do” in a custom beaded Galia Lahav couture gown with a Maria Elena headpiece, and Peter Marco diamonds. Her up-do was styled by Schacle Powell, and bridal makeup by Tia Codrington. The stunning event and white floral arrangements were designed by Cerka Creative, with photographer Stanley Babb of Stanlo Photography and videographer Bridges Cinema.

The couple’s close friends and family were in attendance. However, as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 looms, wedding guests were required to be fully vaccinated, self-tested before arriving in Florida, and to be PCR tested on the morning of the wedding.

After announcing their engagement in 2019, planning the wedding has been a journey of ensuring that the day is stress-free and safe for everyone.

“I empathize with all the COVID couples out there who have had to make the tough calls and be flexible with the ever-changing pandemic,” Stephens told PEOPLE. “We’ve all had to be super flexible, and I appreciate how accommodating our loved ones have been in making sure we have as safe and special a day as possible.”

Still, Altidore, who plays for Toronto FC, is proud of the events leading up to their “I dos.”

“I’ve loved reflecting on all of the moments that culminated to this day and how we’ve arrived at this life-changing moment. It’s been so nostalgic to go down memory lane and revisit all the moments that brought us to this time in our lives. It’s made me fall in love with Sloane all over again.”

Nostalgia sets in, and so does the reality of this union.

For Altidore, he looked forward most to watching his bride walk down the aisle on their wedding day.