In Shocking Move, Undefeated Boxing Champ Terence Crawford Retires

Terence Crawford, the current No. 1 pound-for-pound five-division champion, is unexpectedly walking away with an undefeated record and open mouths around the sports world.

Crawford, who beat Canelo Alvarez in September to become the undisputed super middleweight champion, revealed his decision to retire on his YouTube channel, saying that he had nothing left to prove.

The champion posted a photo of hanging boxing gloves to accentuate his point.



“I gave this sport everything I had. I faced the best, moved through weight classes, and made history on my own terms. 42-0. 3x Undisputed. 5 Division World Champion. No shortcuts. No excuses.”

Crawford insisted that this wasn’t an end.

“This isn’t goodbye to boxing…it’s a thank you. Thank you to my family, my team, my city, and the fans who rode with me through every chapter. Thank you to the sport for shaping the man I am today. The gloves may have come off, but legacy is forever.”

The boxer was recently stripped of his World Boxing Council (WBC) super middleweight title after refusing to pay the sanctioning fees to the organization.

According to ESPN, Crawford leaves with an undefeated record of 42-0, with 31 knockouts. The undisputed super middleweight champion was also the undisputed welterweight champion after knocking out Errol Spence Jr. in July 2023. He became the undisputed junior welterweight champion after defeating Julius Indongo in August 2017.

Crawford has fought in five different weight classes (lightweight, junior welterweight, welterweight, junior middleweight, and super middleweight) and has won 18 major world championships.

He was ranked No. 1 on ESPN’s Top 100 fighters of 2025.

