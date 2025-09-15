Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn In Show of Respect, Terence Crawford Hands Back Canelo Alvarez’s Belts After Stunning Victory Terence Crawford displayed the ultimate act of sportsmanship.







Terence Crawford solidified his place in boxing history by dominating Canelo Alvarez in a blockbuster fight and then returning the belts he rightfully won.

The build-up to the mega fight at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 13 was filled with trash talk. With the victory, Crawford became the first undisputed male three-weight champion in the four-belt era, taking Alvarez’s super middleweight crowns along with his WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF belts and titles.

In a remarkable display of sportsmanship, Crawford approached Alvarez after the post-fight press conference and returned the belts to the former champion. A clip of the heartfelt moment has gone viral on social media, with fans praising Crawford’s G.O.A.T. status and the mutual respect shared between the two fighters.

Terence Crawford gave Canelo his belts back at the post fight press conference!



pic.twitter.com/fTdA2QkRoG — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) September 14, 2025

Crawford will retain the titles and is reportedly having new belts made, but he publicly honored the former champion who had held them for nearly five years.

“All-time greats appreciating each other. All-class,” one fan wrote. “Both have handled the win and defeat like the champions they are.”

“Black excellence,” said another.

Alvarez returned the respect, remaining gracious after his defeat by giving Crawford full credit and even ranking him above undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Now fans are wondering if Crawford will retire at the top or accept another challenge. The Omaha native stopped short of saying he would retire after the fight, but with so little left to prove, all eyes are on Crawford’s next move.

“I’m not going to rub it in everyone’s face,” Crawford said while pointing at his belts. “I have all the proof I need right here on this table.”

