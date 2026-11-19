(Image: iStock) Technology by Sidnee Michelle Tech Entrepreneur Terrance Hedgepeth Helps Small Businesses Get AI-Ready Hedgepeth emphasized the importance of establishing reliable infrastructure before investing in AI.







Technology entrepreneur Terrance Hedgepeth is helping small and midsize businesses prepare for artificial intelligence (AI) through his IT consulting company, Designer Technologies, focusing on cybersecurity, network infrastructure, and AI readiness, AfroTech reports.

Hedgepeth, a lead network engineer, founded Designer Technologies in 2017 to provide smaller businesses with technology services comparable to those available to major corporations. After a period of inactivity, he resumed operating the company full-time in 2026 and incorporated AI-powered tools into its services, according to the outlet.

The initiative would be particularly significant for Black-owned and other minority-owned businesses that may lack the resources or dedicated technology teams available to larger corporations.

Hedgepeth emphasized the importance of establishing reliable infrastructure before investing in AI, noting that inadequate networks and cybersecurity protections can undermine implementation.

“AI is only as good as the foundation under it,” Hedgepeth told the outlet.

His interest in technology began in high school when his late mother encouraged him to pursue computer training. He later studied network engineering at Mercer County Community College and gained professional experience with companies including Cisco, Quest Diagnostics, and NJM Insurance Group.

Now focused on entrepreneurship and building equity in his work, Hedgepeth aims to make technology consulting more accessible to smaller businesses.

Through a complimentary AI and network readiness assessment, Designer Technologies evaluates companies’ infrastructure, security, and operational needs before recommending potential solutions.

The approach reflects Hedgepeth’s emphasis on helping businesses establish the technical foundation necessary for AI adoption rather than rushing to implement new technology.

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