Terrell Owens Asks Brett Favre To Explain Role In Mississippi Welfare Scandal

Former NFL player Terrell Owens sent a wicked shade at former NFL quarterback Brett Favre for his alleged involvement in a welfare scandal in his hometown of Mississippi.

ESPN released a video clip on social media for an upcoming docuseries previewing its latest 30for30 series premiering on Dec. 13. The latest series focuses on the New York Jets defensive line that was christened as “The New York Sack Exchange” during the 1980s. One of the players, defensive end Mark Gastineau, held the NFL single-season sack record of 22 in 1984. Current football commentator and Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, who won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants, broke the record in 2001.

Strahan broke the record (22.5 sacks) in the last game of the season with the last play of the game, when he sacked Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre. A controversy ensued when people felt he “took a dive” to help Strahan break the record. Gastineau appears still bitter that his record was broken in that fashion.

This clip released by ESPN shows the former defensive end approaching Favre, still angry at the former quarterback. After shaking Gastineau’s hand, Favre reminds him that they’ve met before. Gastineau immediately lays into Favre, showing he has never forgiven Favre for allegedly taking that dive for Strahan.

22 years after losing the NFL single-season sack record, Mark Gastineau confronted Brett Favre for ‘taking a dive’ on the record-breaking play. Catch the latest @30for30, ‘The New York Sack Exchange,’ on ESPN and ESPN+ starting Dec. 13. pic.twitter.com/Oz5KRwVcy7 — ESPN (@espn) December 10, 2024

Favre went to X to explain what happened on that historic day.

I want to clear the air on the footage released showing a small dustup between myself and Mark Gastineau, the former New York Jet, so here’s a 🧵.

(1) — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) December 11, 2024

After the post appeared on the website, Owens responded by asking Favre to explain his role in the welfare scandal he was involved in several years ago, where Favre was allegedly given $1.1 million in funds regulated for the TANF program. The money was paid to Favre supposedly for speeches that he never gave.

While you’re clearing the air, clear the air on the misappropriation of funds you were pocketing https://t.co/u4V2a88Yz6 — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) December 11, 2024

No response from Favre.

Coincidentally, Terrell Owens recently signed on as a client to Strahan’s sports agency.

