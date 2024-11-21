NFL Hall Of Famer Terrell Owens Signs With Michael Strahan’s Talent Agency

NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver and podcast host Terrell Owens has signed with a talent agency to further stake his claim in the entertainment game.

According to Variety, Owens was signed by SMAC Entertainment, which is headed by Good Morning America host and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and his business partner, Constance Schwartz-Morini.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz has also joined SMAC Entertainment.

“We’re thrilled to add T.O. and Jordan to the SMAC family. They’re both at the top of their game and are setting the standards in their industry,” Schwartz-Morini said in a written statement. “T.O. and Jordan have already brought contagious energy to our team, and we’re excited to help them bring their visions for their careers in media, business and branding to life.”

Owens, a five-time First-Team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, played for the San Francisco 49ers, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys, the Buffalo Bills, and the Cincinnati Bengals. In 2018, he was finally inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, Owens finished his career with 1,078 catches for 15,934 yards, 14.8 yards per catch and 153 touchdowns, ranking third in all-time receiving yards and touchdowns.

Owens has already made several moves since retiring from pro fotball in 2012. He has appeared in several movies and television shows including Any Given Sunday, Dysfunctional Friends, and About Last Night. He has also had his own reality TV show, T.O. Show, on VH1.

Currently, he is a co-host, along with former NFL player and sports analyst, Shannon Sharpe of the Nightcap podcast.

SMAC Entertainment is home to such celebrities as rapper-actor Common, Wiz Khalifa, Strahan, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and current NFL players such as Stefon Diggs and DK Metcalf.

