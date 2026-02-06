Terence Crawford Dead Serious About Not Returning To Boxing- Not Even For $100 Million

Terence Crawford, who recently announced his retirement from the sport of boxing, revealed on a recent podcast that even $100 million would not lure him back into the ring.

In a recent appearance on “The Pivot” podcast, Crawford made it known that he is retired for good. The undefeated former fighter, who just beat Canelo Alvarez in September to become the undisputed super middleweight champion, retired after saying he had nothing left to prove.

While speaking to the hosts of the show, Channing Crowder asked him if there is any price that would get him back in the ring, “$80 million? $100 million?”

Crawford shook his head and told him, “Nah, because now you selling your soul.”

When Crowder confirmed that $100 million would do it for him, saying, “For $100 million you can have my soul.”

With a serious and disdainful look on his face, Crawford said, “That’s you. Now we know your character.

“Sometimes you know you look at people and be like damn man, you ain’t got no dignity. You ain’t got no morals. C’mon man. What you gonna stand for if everything is about money?”

He goes on to explain that although money was a reason to fight, it wasn’t THE reason. He strived to become a world champion, which aligns with the reason he gave for leaving the sport.

“I wanted to do something that I set my sights out to do as a little boy, and money wasn’t the motivation. Me being a world champion was the motivation. Me accomplishing all the things that I’ve accomplished along the way on my journey….it was like the extra credit.”

According to ESPN, Crawford leaves with an unblemished 42-0 record, including 31 knockouts. The undisputed super middleweight champion was also the undisputed welterweight champion after knocking out Errol Spence Jr. in July 2023. He became the undisputed junior welterweight champion after defeating Julius Indongo in August 2017.

Crawford fought in five different weight classes (lightweight, junior welterweight, welterweight, junior middleweight, and super middleweight) and has won 18 major world championships before hanging up his gloves.

