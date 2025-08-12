Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Terrence J Passed On Pay For ‘Think Like A Man’ Role, But Received Million-Dollar Check On The Backend The movie ended up becoming a massive hit, which led to a massive payday for Terrence J.







For some aspiring actors, you may want to think like a Terrence J.

Terrence J got his big break in entertainment as the host of 106 & Park. However, his transition to acting hit when he landed a role in the 2012 hit film Think Like A Man. Directed by Tim Story, the film starred an all-star Black Hollywood cast, such as Taraji P. Henson, Kevin Hart, Gabrielle Union, Regina Hall, Meagan Good, and Michael Ealy.

Talking to Cam Newton on a new episode of the ex-NFL star’s Funky Friday podcast, Terrence J revealed how he scored the role after a call to audition from film producer Will Packer. Another actor backed out at the last minute, and Packer asked if he could fly out for a table read in Los Angeles.

Not even knowing what a table read was, in which the actors and key production members sit down and run through the script, Terrence J called in sick at 106 & Park to fly to Sony’s production lot for the read. Eager to land the gig, he prepared the night before to memorize all his lines.

“Taraji P. Henson is sitting over here. Meagan Good is right here. Gabrielle Union is right here,” recalled the media personality. “I’m like, ‘What table read is this?’ Like, ‘What is going on?’ I’m thinking it’s like an audition, but everybody is in the room. So I got these shades on. I take my shades off. I’m looking around and everybody starts reading off of the paper, and I just go in and start saying everything like I’m acting in the thing. I’m auditioning in the room.

His hard work apparently paid off.

Terrence J continued, “The table read is over. I look over. Kevin Hart is sat. He’s like, ‘Man, I don’t know who you are, but you crushed that. I don’t know you as an actor, but I seen you on TV, but you crushed that.’ And I got the role.”

However, taking on the movie came with some risks he hoped would progress his career. With none of the $12 million budget left, Terrence accepted a delayed payment to appear in the film. Despite no upfront pay, he did negotiate to get a back-end bonus if the movie performed well.

Fortunately for the North Carolina native, the movie exceeded expectations as a massive success. Per Box Office Mojo, it earned $96 million worldwide in its theatrical run, greatly surpassing its tiny budget.

For his good faith in the project, Terrence J received the biggest bonus check of his life.

“I opened up my mailbox one day, and that’s why I always got to give credit to Will [Packer] and Steve Harvey and all those guys,” he said. “I had a check for a million dollars…I never seen anything like it. I’m from a small town in North Carolina…I never seen anything like that…don’t know any millionaires…didn’t know anybody. I went to a Black college…I didn’t know what it even was. And so it changed my life.”

The opportunity turned into more movie roles for Terrence J, who starred in the 2014 followup, Think Like A Man Too, and 2016’s The Perfect Match. The HBCU alumnus and BLACK ENTERPRISE 2022 40 Under 40 honoree continues to use his platform to help the next generation of Black creatives.

RELATED CONTENT: Terrence J Partners With Maytag to Donate Fully Stocked Fridges to Boys & Girls Club of America