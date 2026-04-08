Terry Crews And Rebecca Crews Open Up About Her Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Terry Crews and his wife, Rebecca King Crews, are opening up about a deeply personal chapter in their lives, revealing that Rebecca has been quietly battling Parkinson’s disease for more than a decade.

In a recent joint interview with People, the couple shared that Rebecca first began experiencing symptoms around 2011, including numbness and tremors that, despite a family history of the disease, were initially dismissed as anxiety before she received an official diagnosis in 2015.

For years, Rebecca chose to keep her condition private. Now, she’s ready to speak out—not for sympathy, but to offer hope.

“The only reason I’m going public is because I finally have some uplifting information to offer,” she shared, emphasizing her desire to raise awareness and point others toward emerging treatment options.

A recent breakthrough has fueled that hope. Rebecca underwent a non-invasive, FDA-approved focused ultrasound procedure designed to ease Parkinson’s symptoms, an option that has already made a noticeable difference. After the treatment, she told the Today show she was able to write with her right hand again for the first time in three years.

“I really believe that this procedure and others like it are the new frontier of medicine,” King Crews told Today. “They were able to go into my brain without cutting me open. Non-invasive. This focus ultrasound is used to treat many other types of tumors, cancers, without the risk of bleeding, without risk of dying in surgery.”

The procedure is still relatively rare and not widely accessible. King Crews is one of the less than a hundred patients to receive the treatment, while nearly a million Americans have Parkinson’s diagnoses. She plans to undergo a second treatment later this year to address symptoms on the left side of her body.

Throughout it all, Terry has remained a constant source of support—something both of them say has been essential to navigating the emotional and physical toll of the disease.

“This is the battle that we were designed to fight together,” Terry told Today, underscoring the strength of their nearly four-decade marriage.

That partnership has been tested before. Rebecca is also a breast cancer survivor, having undergone a double mastectomy in 2020. Together, they’ve weathered multiple storms, leaning on faith, family, and each other.

Even in the hardest moments, including periods of extreme exhaustion and despair, Rebecca says she’s remained committed to pushing forward, continuing her work in ministry, business, and creative projects.

Now, by sharing her story publicly, she hopes to shine a light on both the realities of living with Parkinson’s and the possibilities on the horizon.

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