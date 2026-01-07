Skateboarder Terry Kennedy Paroled Months Before End Of 5-Year Prison Sentence

Skateboarder Terry Kennedy is currently on parole after being released from prison after serving a portion of his sentence for an assault that led to the death of another skateboarder, Josiah Kassahun.

According to TMZ, the man known as “Compton-Ass Terry” was released Dec. 31, after being sentenced to spend five years in prison for his role in the assault on Kassahun. Kennedy was arrested in July 2021 after an altercation with the skateboarder and was found guilty of two counts of aggravated battery.

#Exclusive 🚨 Skateboarder Terry Kennedy has been released from prison years after a fatal incident.



Details: https://t.co/COMEFA3rjp pic.twitter.com/G21LWxf8Wa — TMZ (@TMZ) January 5, 2026

Kennedy was also charged with first-degree murder, but the judge acquitted him during the trial. In 2022, after being convicted of the other two charges, he had been sentenced to two five-year sentences, which were “to be served consecutively at 50 percent.”

The media outlet previously reported that, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections, the 40-year-old “was eligible for and received sentence credit,” leading to his release last year.

The incident took place on July 21, 2021, at the Comfort Suites Motel in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois. Prosecutors claimed that Kennedy, who was friends with Kassahun, was leaving the motel with him and Kennedy’s former girlfriend.

As they all walked to Kennedy’s vehicle, he became irate, and when Kassahun tried to calm him down, Kennedy punched him in the face. The action caused Kassahun to fall to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

Kassahun later died from the punch that preceded the fall. The medical examiner’s office stated that the 23-year-old died from the multiple internal injuries that he suffered because of the incident.

Hip Hop Wired reported that Kennedy worked with fashionista music producer Pharrell Williams and his Billionaire Boys Club fashion label and skate team. He was also a competitor in events such as the X Games.

According to Complex, Kennedy also co-founded the clothing brand Fly Society, and he appeared in several MTV series, including “Viva La Bam,” “Bam’s Unholy Union,” and “Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory.”

He will be on parole until June 30, which was his original release date.

RELATED CONTENT: Hollywood Icons Pose Down In Exclusive IMDb Studio At Black Cinema & Television Celebration