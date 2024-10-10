News by Mitti Hicks UN Adopts Historic Guidance To Protect Paroled And Formerly-Incarcerated Citizens It's the first time the United Nations Human Rights Council has offered clear, human rights-based guidance for reentry and supervision.







A national organization working to change the prison and parole system has successfully led a change campaign, resulting in the United Nations Human Rights Council (HCF) passing a resolution that ultimately protects people reentering society and on parole. It’s the first time the United Nations HCF has offered clear, human rights-based guidance for reentry and supervision.

REFORM Alliance partnered with Costa Rica and a coalition of 120 organizations from 49 countries to rally for the resolution’s passage. After two years in the making, passing the resolution means there are concrete steps governments should follow to create safer and more inclusive communities for people reentering society and protect people on parole. It also focuses on reentry support, reducing the stigma, and economic inclusion.

A news release obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE states that the resolution will help an estimated 11.5 million people currently incarcerated worldwide to successfully reenter their communities.

According to activists, people leaving incarceration or parole face severe human rights challenges, including exploitation and violence, as well as being denied equitable access to employment, stable housing, and even basic needs. Without the proper support, it could not only perpetuate the poverty cycle, but people are more likely to become repeat offenders.

More About The U.N.’s Resolution on Formerly Incarcerated People

The resolution takes a people-centered approach and rejects dehumanizing language like “criminal,” “offender,” and “felon,” which activists say reinforces stigmas. Instead, it focuses on dignity and opportunity.

“Too often, people coming out of prison or on supervision are treated as outcasts, their potential overlooked, and their humanity ignored,” Activist and advocate Kim Kardashian said in a statement. “This resolution, sponsored by Costa Rica and a diverse group of countries around the world, is a powerful declaration that no one is disposable and every person deserves human rights and a second chance.”

Activists said in a news release that, with guidance from the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the following steps include crafting a comprehensive study with recommendations for countries worldwide to implement programs and policies that will support reentry and uphold human rights.

RELATED CONTENT: The Athlete’s Foot and REFORM Alliance Team Up for National Town Hall in Atlanta