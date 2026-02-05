Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Terry Rozier Must Be Paid While He Awaits Government’s Case Against Him, Arbitrator Rules 'We are pleased with the arbitrator's ruling and remain committed to ensuring Terry's due process rights are protected and that he is afforded the presumption of innocence throughout this process,' said the National Basketball Players Association







After an illegal gambling scheme placed Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier on ice for the season while the government presents a case against him, an arbitrator has ruled that the NBA must continue paying him as he awaits his fate for his alleged role in the illegal operation.

According to ESPN, Rozier, who was arrested Oct. 23, was accused of sharing information about players on a team’s roster with bettors before games and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Rozier was then suspended by the league and placed on unpaid leave after he was indicted.

The league agreed to place his salary in escrow after the National Basketball Players Association informed them that it was challenging the NBA for failing to pay him while he was away from the league.

An arbitrator ruled in favor of Rozier, citing that under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement (CBA), players cannot be placed on unpaid leave except in cases of domestic or child abuse.

“Terry won today under principles of contract law and the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the league and the players, but the bigger principle at issue is the presumption of innocence,” said Rozier’s attorney Jim Trusty in a written statement. “Today’s arbitration ruling reminds the NBA that they can’t ignore that important concept just because it’s a high-profile case.”

The players’ union was also happy with the decision and gave its own statement.

“We are pleased with the arbitrator’s ruling and remain committed to ensuring Terry’s due process rights are protected and that he is afforded the presumption of innocence throughout this process,” a spokesperson said.

Although suspended, Rozier remains on the team’s roster as his attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss the charges. The motion was filed in December, and the judge has yet to rule.

RELATED CONTENT: What’s Going On With NBA’s Gambling Scandal?