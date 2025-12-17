What’s Going On With NBA’s Gambling Scandal?

With Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups (currently on unpaid leave) and Miami Heat player Terry Rozier (also not playing, nor getting paid) having been arrested after allegedly being embroiled in an illegal gambling scheme, one Wall Street Journal writer feels that Billups won’t go to jail. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke about the scandal for the first time since both men were arrested, and what he may do for the Heat since the scandal has removed Rozier from the roster until the situation plays itself out.

The Wall Street Journal‘s Jonathan Shapiro recently wrote that Billups will walk away from the case without going to prison. With the belief that Billups and maybe even Rozier were included in the indictments for publicity purposes. It was also reported that the mafia was involved in the scheme to bilk players. Allegedly using “insider” information from people like Billups, Rozier, and others about NBA players’ status, the info was used to hedge bets. That was one of the schemes alleged.

Both men, among others, were accused of partaking in illegal sports betting and rigged poker games.

Stating that he “used to prosecute federal gambling cases,” Shapiro believes that “none of the Brooklyn cases ever get to trial.”

According to The Associated Press, Silver told reporters he is considering offering the Heat some form of “satisfactory relief” because Rozier is not eligible to play, as no one knows how the case will turn out.

“This is an unprecedented situation,” Silver said.

Since Rozier is technically still on the team’s roster, any financial moves or roster changes that rely on the Heat’s salary structure (based on Rozier’s salary amount) will affect the team.

“We’re going to try to work something through, work this out with them,” Silver said. “But there’s no obvious solution here. I would just say that there’s no doubt at the moment they have a player that can’t perform services for them. … Obviously, he hasn’t been convicted of anything yet, either — but this is an unfortunate circumstance. Sometimes there’s these unique events, and maybe sometimes they require a unique solution.”

Both Billups and Rozier have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

