News by Daniel Johnson Texas A&M School Of Law Ranked 2nd Best In Texas, 26th In The Nation Honoré told the university that its investment in her, as well as the growth of the law school, sold her on attending the Texas A&M School of Law over others.









The Texas A&M School of Law has been ranked as the 26th best law school in the nation by U.S. News and World Report. The ranking continues the law school’s upward trajectory since the Fort Worth-based school joined Texas A&M’s university system in 2013.

As Fort Worth Report reports, the university is building a new building in downtown Fort Worth. Like the new building currently under construction, the university’s standing in the academic arena continues to rise.

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp told the Fort Worth Report via a press release that the university’s rise has exceeded his expectations. “When I worked to acquire this law school a decade ago, even I did not dream it would move up in the rankings this fast.”

As Texas A&M Law School Dean Bobby Ahdieh told the outlet, “Are we appropriately focused on the ingredients of building a great law school?” Ahdieh said. “Our hope is that rankings will capture that effectively. And I think we are.” Ahdieh continued, “Each year, we are seeing further progress, further increases in the direction of the quality of institution that we’re building. The fact that there’s underlying substance behind it is really awesome.”

According to Ahdieh, the university has the highest graduate employment rate and the highest GPA among any incoming students in America. In addition, its students pass the bar exam at a higher percentage than any other school in Texas. Those metrics, Ahdieh says, show the quality of the institution. “It’s capturing something about the quality of our students, the quality of our faculty, the quality of our programs, the quality of our staff, and the results they produce. That’s valuable.”

Danyelle Honoré, a Virginia native, graduated from U. Va. with a B.A. in African American & African Studies and furthered her education at Harvard U. Her dedication to civil rights law stems from her lived experience with racial justice and her passion for serving her community. pic.twitter.com/J2KU1nHQLn — Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) April 21, 2022

Congratulations to the 2nd cohort of LDF’s Marshall-Motley Scholars Program!



In exchange for a full law school scholarship and professional development, scholars devote the first 8 years of their career to practicing civil rights law in service of Black communities in the South. pic.twitter.com/mQthFb1Ov3 — Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) April 21, 2022

That quality of the students is reflected in the students the university attracts, such as Danyelle Honoré. Honoré, who is a first-year law student, is also a Marshall-Motley Scholar. The program, dedicated to supporting the next generation of civil rights lawyers in the South, entitles its scholars to choose any law school they are accepted to apply for a full ride. Honoré held offers from institutions like Harvard University’s School of Law; she received a Master’s degree in education from that institution but chose Texas A&M School of Law instead.

Honoré, who is the founder and CEO of the Honoré Foundation, a community service organization focusing on children, told the university that their investment in her, as well as the growth of the law school, sold her on attending the Texas A&M School of Law over others. “From day one, the administration made it clear that they were invested in my individual success, and they made an effort to make me feel at home with their unique and personable style,” Honoré said. “Seeing their dream for the law school to grow and come to life in a way that most law schools have never seen is definitely something I wanted to be a part of.”