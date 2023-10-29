In a heartwarming display of support, Texas dad Andre Simmons went above and beyond to cheer on his daughter, Jazlyn, from the stands of a Temple High School football game. His wife, Cecelia Simmons, captured all his moved in a TikTok video that quickly went viral, amassing over 312,000 views since its posting on Sept. 30.

The video shows Jazlyn performing with her cheer team, and Dad joining in the fun, mirroring the cheerleaders’ moves with an infectious enthusiasm. This dedicated dad’s joyful dancing in the stands is a testament to the love and pride he has for his daughter.

Cecelia captioned the video with a smiling face emoji, and text that read, “Everyone always asks Andrè Simmons about the boys continuing his football legacy little do they know he’s waited his whole life to be a cheer dad.”

Andrè recently sat down with Good Morning America to recount the moment. He prefaced by explaining that although he’s not the best dancer and it took him a few days to pick up on the routine, he stuck with it because “he wanted to create a lifelong memory with [Jazlyn].”

The ultimate cheer dad of five admitted that he’s away from home often because of his job as an infantryman and knew that her game performing on the Temple High School varsity cheer team was a great opportunity to support her.

“She thought she made the varsity cheer team so my way of supporting her and kind of trying to make up that time lost is doing things that she loves and surprising her by joining her in the cheer during the football game,” Andrè explained. “Once I got it down pat, I just jumped up there when I heard the band finally bring the song up, and I got up there and did it with her.”

Andrè’s show of fatherly support was a success with Jazyln and all of her cheer team friends, too. Not only were they surprised by his joining in, but they were glad that he would show out for them at their performances and have fun while doing it.

Andre expressed, “I love to try to be a super dad when I’m here and create those lifelong memories, and it’s something for us to look back on and enjoy together.”

