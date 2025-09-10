News by Kandiss Edwards Texas First Lady Put Worship Leader On Blast In The Name Of Jesus First Lady Cassandrea Pope was in her feelings because she didn't get a hug!







First Lady Cassandrea Pope of Macedonia Worship Center in Texas is under fire for chastising and firing the church’s worship leader during service.

A TikTok user named Mahogonee posted a video of the Sep. 7 service. In her caption, Mahogonee said she’s been the lead of the praise and worship for two years.

“If you fast forward to the 2:00 mark, you’ll witness me being fired from a church that I led worship at for the past 2 years up until this morning. The way that some ministry leaders treat those who have served under them should really be studied. Let this be an example of how NOT to treat those who have done nothing but serve and help to grow a music ministry.“

The footage shows Pope approaching the pulpit during worship service to rebuke Mahogonee because she did not greet her with a proper hug. She proceeded to turn to Mahogonee, point in her face multiple times and use scripture to justify the public humiliation.

With a raised voice, Pope declared, “The word of God tells us that open rebuke is better than secret love. So we can’t have that up in this house. So if you just want to go ahead and do what you have to do today, we are going to do that. We tried to talk about it, but you didn’t want to talk about it. So I’m just going to expose it and let you know, I know how you feel. Amen. So if you need to, excuse yourself, I’m going to go ahead and permit you to do that on this morning. But if not, you can just go ahead and sing for the Lord. Amen.”

@thesingingempress If you fast forward to the 2:00 mark, you'll witness me being fired from a church that I led worship at for the past 2 years up until this morning. The way that some ministry leaders treat those who serve under them should really be studied. Let this be an example of how NOT to treat those how have done nothing but serve and help to grow a music ministry. Repost and share so someone else going through the same thing doesn't feel alone ❤️❤️#publichumiliation #spiritualabuse #verbalabuse #churchtiktok #churchhurt

Commenters on the video were appalled to say the least. One commenter said the interaction revealed the impure intentions of the Texas institution.

@Ms. PettyPolly: She thought she was exposing you, but really exposed herself 🤭. She wanted a scene, but you gave her silence 👑🤌🏽. Much respect for walking away with dignity. That’s why many of us stop attending church and keep our praise private, between us and God. Respectfully!

Another respondent attributed Pope’s actions to the work of the devil.

@ApplePie200 wrote,” Hi Mahoganee. What was done on that stage was spiritual abuse at its fullest. Do not let the wrongdoing of others stray you from your path. The Devil will throw sticks, but the house of the Lord is built on solid rock, and it will not fall. Keep your head up, God is watching over you. So sorry you have to deal with this.”

After the humiliation of Mahogonee, Bishop Walter Pope took the pulpit to support the public undressing. Neither the Pastor nor the first lady of Macedonia has responded to the viral video.

