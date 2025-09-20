HBCU by Kandiss Edwards Texas HBCU Huston-Tillotson Receives $150M To Celebrate Its 150th Anniversary Huston-Tillotson is starting off its 150th year with a full purse.







Huston-Tillotson University received a history-making million-dollar donation.

On Sept. 18, the Historically Black College or University made the announcement. As the school is celebrating its 150th anniversary, the donation is a fitting amount of $150 million. Given by the Moody Foundation, the gift marks the single largest donation given to an HBCU.

In a statement, President and CEO of Huston-Tillotson University Dr. Melva K. Wallace praised the “goodness” of the Moody foundation and thanked its trustees.

“This gift is a testament to faith, prayer, and the genuine belief in the goodness of others,” said Dr. Melva K. Wallace, president and CEO of Huston-Tillotson University. “I am forever grateful to the Moody Foundation trustees Ross Moody, Elle Moody, and Francie Moody-Dahlberg. Their donation will completely transform Huston-Tillotson, as well as the city of Austin, and set us up for success for another 150 years.”

The funds will be allocated toward a broad range of institution-building priorities. These include new and improved student housing, upgraded academic spaces, and research labs and expanded scholarships. Additionally, the university intends to enhance its infrastructure. Elle Moody, trustee and senior VP of the Moody Foundation, spoke about the decision to award the Texas HBCU.

“Our commitment to the future of Texas education is at the core of our Foundation and fundamental to this gift,” said Elle Moody, trustee and senior vice president of the Moody Foundation. “We believe in the power of education and its impact on students, Huston-Tillotson, and Austin. Fueling student success is at the heart of the missions of both Huston-Tillotson and Moody Foundation. We are proud to support this historic institution and hope this gift can inspire others to join us in learning about Huston-Tillotson’s immense contributions.”

Huston-Tillotson is a private HBCU founded through the merger of Tillotson College and Samuel Huston College in 1952. The original Tillotson Collegiate and Normal Institute was chartered in 1877 and initially served approximately 100 students. Today, the university serves just over 1,000 students and offers more than 19 degree programs.

Prior to this gift, the Moody Foundation consistently donated to the institution. Their cumulative efforts since 1968 is approximately $1.3 million. The Moody Foundation has also committed to making $1 billion in educational investments across Texas by 2035.

University leadership sees this donation as a turning point. Board Chair Rev. Dr. Vanessa Monroe called it “an inflection point in our history and a powerful statement about the value of Huston-Tillotson.”

As Huston-Tillotson embarks on its next century and a half, the $150 million gift arrives not just as a commemoration of past achievements, but as a solid foundation for future growth.

