9-Year-Old Makes History As Youngest Neuroscience College Student Ever Aiden spends part of his week attending neuroscience lectures at Ursinus College.







At just nine years old, Aiden Wilkins has already made history at Ursinus College by becoming its youngest student ever.

A high school sophomore from Montgomery County, Aiden is now adding college neuroscience courses to his studies. At a young age, he is pursuing his dream of becoming a pediatric neurosurgeon.

Aiden first captured attention by reading traffic signs at age two. His intelligence came long before most toddlers learn to speak coherently. Wilkins was given gifted testing, which confirmed what his mother, Veronica Wilkins, already saw: a highly intelligent toddler who grasped concepts far beyond those of others his age.

“I could just read them when most kids at my age, at like two, could barely even speak,” Aiden told 6 ABC. “I just grasped it so fast.”

While he remains enrolled at Reach Cyber Charter High School, Aiden spends part of his week attending neuroscience lectures at Ursinus. He marvels at the brain’s capabilities. The high school sophomore says he has been fascinated by anatomy since he was young. His mother says he chose his current direction because of a desire to help children his age, especially those with Neurodisability.

College officials have noted that even during his campus visits, Aiden is curious beyond his years. He can discuss glial cells, neuroplasticity, and Shakespeare.

Kelly Sorensen, associate provost at Ursinus, said that Aiden showed up in “a snazzy suit and tie, curious and eager to talk” about advanced topics.

In correspondence with PEOPLE, Sorenson expressed her eagerness to accept the young academic into the campus community.

“We’re delighted to be a part of Aiden’s journey, which is as exceptional as he is. The challenge is to keep his hungry mind well-fed.”

Despite his extraordinary academic schedule, Aiden still enjoys typical childhood pleasures. He is an avid gamer and a soccer player. Somehow, Aiden manages to balance rigorous learning with youthful exploration.

He offers simple advice to anyone striving for excellence: “You can do anything. You just have to put in the work.”

