Arts and Culture by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Texas Tween To Sing At NYC’s Famed Carnegie Hall As A Top Young Performer In Country 11-year-old Layla Janae McWilliams was selected to be part of this year's young cohort of musicians.







One lucky Texas tween will get the chance to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Layla Janae McWilliams is a special 11-year-old from San Antonio, whose voice will now reach others nationwide. McWilliams was selected to take part in the Honors Performance Series, a national program for the top young performers in America. Kens5 shared about the child’s accomplishment on social media.

As part of the prestigious program, she will train for a week before gracing the Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Finalists will sing under the direction of world-class conductors alongside fellow talented musicians for this special occasion. More than a “music camp,” The Honors Performance Series offers young musicians the opportunity to showcase their growing skills on a global stage.

“Big dreams start young, and the Middle School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall is where rising talent starts an unforgettable first act,” detailed the program on its website. “Exclusive to the selected 6th–8th grade musicians from around the world, this program sets the stage for students to rehearse and perform under the guidance of master conductors in New York City’s iconic Carnegie Hall.”

Before singing on the very stage where iconic artists like Duke Ellington and Billie Holiday once stood, McWilliams will engage in this Middle School Music Program. Her family told the news outlet of the young vocalist’s preparations for the once-in-a-lifetime trip, including her own at-home practice before heading to the Big Apple.

Outside of rehearsals, the Honor Performances Series will enable finalists to explore the city, renowned for its vibrant arts scene. With a stacked itinerary from Broadway shows to sightseeing, McWilliams and her fellow middle-schoolers will also gain a New York experience like no other.

While she establishes a bright start to her career as a trained vocalist, McWilliams has already made her family and the San Antonio community proud with her accomplishment. Her performance will take place on July 24 as she cements herself in Carnegie Hall history.

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