Texas Woman Goes Viral After Mistakenly Driving To Mexico, ‘I Didn’t Mean To Do This’

A Texas woman has gone viral after detailing how a wrong turn in a search for a local Home Depot resulted in a quick trip to the border of Mexico, Yahoo News reported.

TikTok user Trinity Jackson, who was visiting her mother in El Paso, TX at the time of her harrowing experience, shared her video with the caption, “a mistake you only make once for sure” before explaining that missing a highway exit led to her run-in with Border Patrol officials. By the time Jackson realized she was headed towards the Port of Juarez, it was already too late to turn back. “Mind you, at this point, I’m already way too close to the sign to put two and two together, and I realize I am now exiting America and heading to Mexico,” she said.

Upon arriving at the border, Jackson faced a language barrier between her and the patrol officers.

“I said I need to understand how I can get back into my country,” Jackson explained. “I didn’t mean to do this; this is an accident; this is a missed exit to the extreme.”

Due to being in her mother’s vehicle, the woman didn’t have the required documents for the car’s registration; however, as fate would have it, Jackson did have her American passport. After having the underbelly of her car searched by mirrors and dogs, the woman was allowed to start her journey back to Texas, armed with a valuable lesson that she won’t soon forget.

“Whole time in my head, one thing’s for sure, two things for sure, this is never happening again. This is a mistake you make once. Once,” she said.

With the fear of being stranded in a foreign country with her dogs far behind her, Jackson was able to find humor in her situation, while also emphasizing that her concern had nothing to do with Mexico itself, as she and her mother had taken an intentional trip to the country earlier the same day.

