Teyana Taylor Is Taking It As A ‘TIME Woman Of The Year’

Teyana Taylor, the multi-talented performer and creative force in music, film, and choreography, has been named one of Time magazine’s Women of the Year for 2026, and she also received her first Academy Award nomination.

Taylor appears on the cover of Time’s Women of the Year issue, one of 16 honorees recognized for their influence across culture, entertainment, and other fields. In an interview with Time, Taylor said the recognition was meaningful because it affirmed her creative evolution. When Taylor made the decision to retire from her music career, she did not feel affirmed by those around her. However, she had a greater vision for her life and went full speed ahead.

“Everybody told me it was dumb,” she says. “And I was like, ‘No, I am going to be a great actress. One day, I am going to be a great director.’”

In addition to the Time honor, Taylor earned her first Academy Award nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for her portrayal of Perfidia Beverly Hills in the drama-thriller One Battle After Another.

Taylor spoke about her Academy Award nod on Good Morning America, describing her emotions. In her straightforward and humorous fashion, she expressed joy.

“Oh, my God, my stomach is in my booty. It’s that feeling you can’t even describe,” she said. “No matter the outcome, I am blessed. I’m just filled with so much gratitude to be a part of this moment.”

Taylor, born and raised in Harlem, has built a diverse career spanning music, dance, film, and directing. She won a Golden Globe Award earlier this awards season for her work in One Battle After Another. Additionally, after her 2025 return to music, she earned a Grammy nomination for her R&B album Escape Room.

Taylor is winning and walking in purpose and does not regret any roadblocks on her path forward. She is a resolute woman, sure about her space in the world. An attitude more than befitting for a Time Woman Of The Year.

“I love when it’s hard—that means it’s of purpose,” Taylor says. “I want everything that is supposed to be mine. And I’m going to work my ass off to make sure that I see that.”

