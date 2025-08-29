Teyana Taylor Calls $70K She Was Ordered To Pay Iman Shumpert ‘The Best Lil Coin I Ever Spent’

Teyana Taylor was ordered by the court to shell out $70,000 to ex-husband, Iman Shumpert. But she did so, calling it “the best lil coin I ever spent.”

According to Complex, the multi-talented entertainer uttered her memorable line on The Breakfast Club. Taylor and Shumpert, a former NBA player, divorced in 2023. Because she was found in contempt of court for speaking publicly about Shumpert, which she was ordered not to do, the court ordered her to pay $70,000 as punishment.

“It seemed like you had to pay a $70,000 bill for defending yourself,” Jess Hilarious said.

“And it was the best lil coin I’ve ever spent,” Taylor said.

She said she was hurt when she heard what was being said about her taking “everything” from Shumpert in the divorce, which Taylor denied. Taylor told the radio show crew that she and Shumpert were on good terms, but assumed that he and his people were spreading the narrative to make her look bad.

According to Complex, “Taylor and Shumpert’s divorce proceedings went public a little over a year after a TikTok made unsubstantiated claims that the athlete was cheating on Taylor and that she’d turned to drugs. In the messy split, Taylor alleged in her divorce filing that Shumpert treated her ‘cruelly’ and demonstrated ‘extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage.'”

Taylor felt she had to speak her mind on social media, although she had communicated to her former husband beforehand.

“I thought we were on great terms,” she said. “I said, ‘Hey, baby daddy, so something’s coming back to me that you and your people is sending out stuff. I said, ‘But it’s really hard to believe that because we’re in a really great space.'”

She did admit that he denied it, but she felt the move was the right one when she took her grievance to Instagram.

Check out her response on The Breakfast Club below:

https://twitter.com/breakfastclubam/status/1960691413789659354

