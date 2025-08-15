Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Teyana Taylor Must Pay Iman Shumpert $70K After Being Found In Contempt Of Court Teyana Taylor has to cover Iman Shumpert's $70,000 lawyer bill after being found in contempt of court.







Teyana Taylor’s venting session on Instagram Live about her divorce from NBA champion Iman Shumpert just cost her $70,000.

On August 5, a final ruling determined that Taylor was in contempt of court for violating their divorce agreement, Us Weekly reported. Although both parties sought to have the other held in contempt, the judge denied Taylor’s request, citing a lack of sufficient evidence that the former NBA star had leaked details of their divorce judgment to the press.

However, the judge sided with Shumpert, finding that Taylor violated the divorce agreement by sharing details of their judgment in a March 19 Instagram video, which was prohibited.

“The court finds [Taylor] in violation of the Final Judgment and Decree of Divorce and is in willful contempt,” the ruling states.

“It appears Taylor and her counsel failed to engage in even a minimal amount of diligence to determine whether her claim of contempt had any factual support at all before the petition was filed.”

While both parties requested that the other be jailed and that attorney fees be covered, Taylor eventually withdrew her request for incarceration and was denied her bid to have Shumpert pay her legal costs.

Instead, the court ordered her to pay Shumpert’s attorney $70,000 in legal fees, “to be paid in full no later than two weeks from the court order,” the ruling states.

The court order came after a July 25 hearing in which Taylor and Shumpert, along with their attorneys, appeared before the judge, who heard testimony from both parties and third-party witnesses and reviewed evidence submitted by the exes. The judge denied Shumpert’s request to hold Taylor in contempt for allegedly violating their parenting plan, stating he had not proven that her actions were “willfully contemptuous.”

Taylor was ordered to pay Shumpert’s legal fees after he argued she had the means to cover them. The judge noted that Taylor had refused to answer questions about her assets and income, claiming the information was irrelevant. However, the court found that since the divorce judgment in July 2025, Taylor has appeared, or is set to appear, in at least three films.

“Additionally, she has been cast and will appear in a television series beginning in Fall 2025,” the order states.

Taylor and Shumpert married in 2016 and separated in 2023. Taylor initially filed for divorce early that year but paused the proceedings for several months while they attempted to reconcile. Their efforts proved unsuccessful, and the divorce was finalized in July 2024. The former couple continues to co-parent their two daughters, 10-year-old Junie and 5-year-old Rue, amid ongoing disputes.

