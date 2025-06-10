Teyana Taylor Collaborates With Jordan Brand For Reimagined Air Jordan 3s

Before blessing the stage at this year’s BET Awards, Harlem-bred Teyana Taylor announced a collaboration with Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan, with an expected launch date next year.

According to Sneaker News, the recording artist will be releasing a collaborative effort with the sneaker giant. Sneakerheads and fans of Taylor can expect an Air Jordan 3 reimagining sometime during the Spring 2026 season. She also announced that she has a new album coming out.

The media outlet reported that she was at the Jordan Building at Nike World Headquarters to deliver the news. She appeared on a panel with Reggie Saunders, VP of Entertainment Marketing at Jordan Brand. The Air Jordan 3 sneaker she’s working on will be an inspiration, honoring her Harlem roots, “A Rose From Harlem.” The album, Escape Room, is slated for an August release, accompanied by a recent music video featuring cameos by her current beau, Aaron Pierre, and actor LaKeith Stanfield.

“This next project with Jordan Brand and my upcoming album are examples of me pushing the creative process to make something new and even more beautiful,” said Taylor. “The wins hit different when you rose from the concrete.”

Rolling Stone reported that the singer took to the stage in Los Angeles to perform for the first time at the BET Awards after releasing her latest single, Long Time. She’s returning after a five-year hiatus. The Escape Room album will be her first album release since 2020’s The Album.

The Harlem native was recently honored in her hometown when she received The Apollo Theater’s inaugural Innovator Award.

“Growing up in Harlem, the Apollo has always been a source of inspiration and Black excellence,” Taylor said in a written statement. “Being honored in my hometown by this iconic institution is beyond anything I could have dreamed.”

