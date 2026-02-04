Teyana Taylor Goes From Award Season To Streetwear With Latest Air Jordan Sneaker Drop

Teyana Taylor is in her own Renaissance era, with the award season darling captivating every fashion scene.

While she dominates the red carpet, the Oscar winner still remains tied to streetwear culture. As a cultural force, Taylor has been an ongoing collaborator with the Air Jordan brand, and has already unveiled her latest sneaker.

Set for a Spring 2026 release, Taylor’s “Concrete Rose” Air Jordan 3 is more than a sneakerhead’s dream collectible. True to her style, it represents her artistic vision as she explores love through fashion. Ahead of its public release, Taylor showed off her latest work.

“This collection represents the evolution and maturity of a woman and her relationship with love –shaped by resilience, growth, and the work put in. It’s a celebration of owning her greatness — of getting everything she wanted beyond the status quo, all while staying true to her roots,” explained a press release on the collection, as shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

The shoe incorporates the realities of love, highlighting its “thorns” as well as its petals. Part of Taylor’s second capsule with Jordan Brand, this new shoe features a bottom reminiscent of concrete, an ode to her “A Rose That Grew In Harlem” branding.

The forest green shoe also features a gold rose chain and spiky laces to further sell the imagery.

The news release added, “The look arrives at a pivotal moment in Teyana’s career, underscoring her evolution from multihyphenate creative to awards-recognized actress, while also highlighting Jordan Brand’s expanding influence beyond the court and into cultural storytelling.”

Since joining the Jordan Brand 12 years ago, Taylor has brought a unique edge to the streetwear line. Using her own sense of fashion, femininity, and craftsmanship, her latest sneaker proves that the Rose from Harlem remains true to her roots.

Especially as the singer and Oscar-nominated actress reaches new peaks in her career, this sneaker further solidifies her reign as a creative force in various aspects of entertainment.

Reports state that the Concrete Rose sneaker will go for $280 upon its official drop date on March 7.

