Teyana Taylor Reaches Multimillion-Dollar Divorce Settlement With Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor is securing multiple homes, luxury cars, and a hefty seven-figure payout as part of her multimillion-dollar divorce settlement with Iman Shumpert.

The former couple, who were married for eight years, finalized their divorce and agreed on who gets what. As part of the settlement, Taylor will receive four luxury homes worth over $10 million, a one-time seven-figure payout, and several high-end vehicles—a $300,000 Maybach, a $70,000 Mercedes Sprinter, and a tour bus, the Express Tribune reports.

The singer and actress will retain full ownership of her businesses and receive $8,000 a month in child support from Shumpert for their two daughters, Junie and Rue. The NBA champion will also cover their private school tuition, ensuring their financial stability.

Details on the former couple’s split hit the press, forcing Taylor to confirm their separation in an Instagram post where she shared how amicable things remain between them.

“In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our two beautiful children.”

However, details from Taylor’s divorce filing later emerged, revealing that she alleged Shumpert struggled with jealousy over her fame, felt insecure when photographers asked him to step aside for solo shots of her, and battled feelings of inadequacy in their marriage. According to court documents, Taylor claimed that Shumpert exhibited “cruel treatment” and “extreme narcissistic behavior” throughout most of their marriage, subjecting her to emotional and mental abuse.

Shumpert’s legal team denied the allegations of cruel treatment and requested that the reason for their divorce be amended to an “irretrievable broken bond.” The former couple officially finalized their divorce in June 2024, but details of their settlement have only recently surfaced.

Meanwhile, Taylor has sparked dating rumors with Mufasa star Aaron Pierre after the two attended the Academy Awards together.

