Pucker Up! Teyana Taylor Is New Face Of Revlon For Makeup Brand’s Super Lustrous Lipsticks

Teyana Taylor is the new face of Revlon, joining the makeup brand to promote its Super Lustrous Lipsticks line.

Taylor has become an influential figure in Hollywood, from her Grammy-nominated album to her Golden Globe-winning acting performance. Now, the multifaceted entertainer has inked a new deal with Revlon, starring in its “Be Unforgettable” campaign for one of its signature products.

The One Battle After Another actress made her Revlon debut with the heritage shades of Super Lustrous Lipsticks, while also promoting newer collections such as Ultra Lipstick. Revlon, a household name in makeup, partnered with Hollywood’s latest trailblazer to highlight one of its mainstay offerings.

“Whether commanding the stage, directing behind the camera, or shaping style conversations, Taylor has become synonymous with authenticity and fearless creativity,” said Erika Woods, SVP of mass marketing. “Our partnership reflects the brand’s ongoing commitment to celebrating women who lead with substance just as much as style.”

Taylor is not only the face of the makeup brand itself but also of its “Be Unforgettable” platform. The platform uplifts women’s innate beauty as they play with style and colors that they feel most confident wearing. Taylor praised Revlon’s mission to empower women, while calling it an “honor” to become one of its spokespersons.

“Revlon has always championed women who define their own path, so stepping into this next chapter of ‘Revlon Be Unforgettable’ is an honor,” said Taylor.

Now, fans of the singer-actress and the makeup company can see Taylor rock its unforgettable shades in new advertisements. Showcasing a bold look is not foreign to Taylor, who said the Super Lustrous line is all about making an entrance and being oneself.

“Super Lustrous is all about that finishing touch – the kind of beauty that elevates your whole vibe without taking away from who you are. It’s about walking into every room with intention, confidence, and a sense of self. To me, unforgettable isn’t about being perfect – it’s about presence, depth, and owning your individuality.”

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