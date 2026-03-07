News by Jeroslyn JoVonn TGI Fridays Waitress Who Comforted Fussy Toddler Inspires Launch Of Nonprofit Supporting Moms The TGI Friday waitress who comforted a fussy toddler has teamed up with the child's mom on a new venture aimed at supporting moms in need.







The TGI Fridays waitress who went viral for soothing a fussy toddler while juggling her tables has now partnered with the child’s mother to support a new nonprofit dedicated to helping moms in need.

Chalaine Kilduff received an overwhelming response after sharing a video of waitress Brittany Bell picking up her son to calm him before a toddler meltdown during a stop at an airport TGI Fridays. The touching moment inspired Kilduff to launch a GoFundMe for Bell, whom her children now affectionately call “Princess Bell,” which raised $12,000, 11 Alive reports.

Kilduff has now turned the viral moment into something bigger by launching the No Fear Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at supporting mothers across the country facing difficult or critical medical diagnoses during pregnancy. Kilduff says her own family faced that reality when one of her sons received a difficult diagnosis before he was born. She recalls how isolating and overwhelming that time felt and wanted to ensure other mothers wouldn’t have to navigate it alone.

Now, Bell has partnered with her to help expand that mission. Together, they created a fundraising T-shirt for moms in crisis. The front features “I love you” written in sign language, while the back reads: “Kindness is the cure.”

For Bell, the partnership feels like a full-circle moment, as she reflects on how overwhelmed she was by the outpouring of love that followed the viral video.

“It actually touched my heart because we live in a chaotic and negative world, and you just don’t see that much getting traction online unless it’s negative,” she said. “So the fact that strangers wanted to get together and support me to do something positive is really amazing.”

As for Kilduff, it’s been a joy to watch the community rally around Brittany Bell and celebrate her heartfelt act of kindness.

“She was going above and beyond, and I think a lot of parents want to support her and rally around her because they also know how hectic and chaotic it is to travel with kids,” Kilduff said. “And so everyone wanted to show her a generous moment and give her a blessing.”

