Entrepreneurship by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Single Mom Went From Waitressing To Launching A Multi-Million-Dollar Beard Care Brand As a single African American mother, her story is about resilience, innovation, and empowerment, inspiring others to dream big and pursue their purpose.







A prayer for change and a moment of inspiration transformed Marcinda Hankins’ life, taking her from earning $300 a week as a waitress to building X’clusive Looks Beard Sauce, a multi-million-dollar beard care brand that’s revolutionizing men’s grooming. As a single African American mother, her story is about resilience, innovation, and empowerment, inspiring others to dream big and pursue their purpose.

After being laid off from JPMorgan Chase in 2018, Marcinda, who is based in Frisco, Texas, faced significant challenges as both a woman and a single mom. She launched a salon suite business offering makeup and facial services to support her family. However, when the pandemic brought unforeseen difficulties, she worked part-time at a cigar lounge, and that’s when her lightbulb moment happened.

“Men often asked if I had anything that could make their beards feel as good as their faces after a facial,” Marcinda recalled. “I realized a gap in men’s grooming and decided to fill it.”

With her background as a licensed esthetician and insights gathered from the men she interacted with at the lounge, Marcinda crafted a formula to change the face of men’s grooming. By addressing the skin underneath the beard, Marcinda’s beard sauce provides much-needed hydration and prevents the common issues of dryness, itchiness, breakage, dandruff, and split ends.

“I wanted to create more than just a product; I wanted to deliver an experience. Too many men don’t know how to care for their beards properly, and my mission is to educate them while offering something that truly works.”

With her expertise as a licensed esthetician, Marcinda created X’clusive Looks Beard Sauce. Unlike most beard oils, her product hydrates the beard and nourishes the skin underneath, tackling dryness, itchiness, breakage, split ends, and dandruff without leaving a greasy residue.

A Mission to Empower Women

Beyond business success, Marcinda is committed to empowering women, especially single mothers, to follow their dreams.

“I’ve been in a place where I felt overlooked and stuck,” she shares. “Through faith and persistence, I found my purpose. I want to inspire women to believe their ideas matter and can lead to extraordinary success.”

Revolutionizing Men’s Grooming

Marcinda’s X’clusive Looks Beard Sauce is earning rave reviews from men nationwide who report healthier, fuller, and itch-free beards. Its natural ingredients, including honey for its healing properties, make it ideal for men with sensitive skin or persistent beard issues.

She is also collaborating with esthetician schools to educate future professionals on caring for the skin beneath the beard.

To support her brand or for partnership opportunities, visit MyXclusiveLooks.com

This story first appeared on Blacknews.com

RELATED CONTENT: Metro Boomin Gives $100K To 5 St. Louis Nonprofits In Honor of Late Mother