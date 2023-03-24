That’s A Wrap: Beyonce and Adidas Mutually Part Ways, Ending A Five-Year Partnership

You’re a little too late if you didn’t get your hands on Beyonce’s Ivy Park clothing line.

Hollywood Reporter reports Queen Bey and Adidas have mutually parted ways, ending the Ivy Park activewear line.

News of the split shouldn’t shock fans, as Black Enterprise reported in February that sales for Ivy Park dropped drastically by 50%. Compared to bringing in $93 million in 2021, the brand only brought in $40 million last year. “In five of the last six Ivy Park releases, roughly half of the merchandise that was produced went unsold,” an outlet reported. The clothing and sneaker line was “losing money for Adidas.”

Sources say much of the blame was due to Beyoncé’s team and Adidas not seeing eye to eye creatively. During the collaboration, both “disagreed over how to label and market the products, with Adidas pushing for more of its own branding,” sources say.

There is still hope for Beyonce’s clothing career as she’s looking to “reclaim her brand, chart her own path, and maintain creative freedom,” according to Hollywood Reporter. In the meantime, she did debut the brand’s newest collection, Park Trail, while she was in Dubai for a private concert in January—her first live show in four years. According to Page Six, the collection featured bright orange, blue, and camouflage pieces for kids, men, and women. Rapper Ice Spice is rumored to appear in the line’s campaign.

Ivy Park’s first home was with Top Shop in 2016. However, the 32-time Grammy winner acquired 100% of the brand from the Philip Green-owned company after he faced sexual harassment, bullying, and racism allegations. Once Adidas came on board, things started to look up, and the 41-year-old was excited to work with the athletic brand. “This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power,” she said in 2020. “I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules.”

Hopefully, fans will see more of the latest Ivy Park collection during her highly-anticipated Renaissance World Tour, kicking off in Europe in May.