Philadelphia 76ers Fire Doc Rivers After Game 7 Playoff Elimination

Doc Rivers is once again unemployed.

The veteran head coach has been fired by the Philadelphia 76ers after a disastrous game seven playoff game against the Boston Celtics, New York Post reports. The team reached the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs under his leadership, but that wasn’t good enough, as the team lost all three series.

They ended their playoff journey with a 112-88 loss.

President of Basketball Operations for the 76ers, Daryl Morey, shared a statement via Twitter about the organization’s decision to part ways and said they are grateful for his leadership. “Doc is one of the most successful coaches in NBA history, a future Hall of Famer and someone I respect immensely,” Morey said. “We’re grateful for all he did in his three seasons here…”

Sixers officially announce that they’ve parted ways with Doc Rivers. Statement from Daryl Morey: pic.twitter.com/J3x3OPKuox — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) May 16, 2023

Speculation of Rivers firing came after an ESPN analyst reported that “it would be hard to see James Harden return to Philadelphia if Rivers were still in charge,” reported by Bleacher Report. Rivers joined the team after parting ways with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020 and signed a five-year $40 million contract. Things were going well under his leadership as the team held a 49-23 record in his first season, even making it the No.1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Rivers was optimistic about his future as the 76ers head coach even after Sunday’s blowout. When asked if he thinks he will keep his job, he said he “thinks he has two years left.” “No one is safe in our business and I get that,” he continued. Harden had a different tone when asked about his relationship with Rivers. “Uh, our relationship is OK,” the point guard told the NY Post.

It’s rumored that Harden may return to the Houston Rockets in the offseason.

Rivers is now added to the list of other Black NBA coaches who have lost their jobs during the playoffs. Sam Cassell and Monty Williams were recently fired from their teams.