News by Kandiss Edwards Fraud Alert: The Beauty Supply Institute Accused Of Running Scam Against Black Women In Georgia And Maryland Beauty Supply Institute reached an agreement with the Georgia Attorney General's Office after allegedly exploiting hundreds of entrepreneurs.







The Georgia Attorney General’s Office has ordered the Beauty Supply Institute to close or face a $2.2 million fine.

Beauty Supply Institute reached an agreement after allegedly exploiting hundreds of aspiring entrepreneurs, many of them Black women. The order follows a months-long investigation into the firm’s business training programs and marketing claims by 11Alive.

“According to Fulton County court records, the state entered into an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance agreement with Beauty Supply Institute and its founder Devin Robinson,” the news outlet reports. “It orders the company, along with another associated company under the name Derobis Enterprises, and Robinson individually to stop doing business in Georgia.”

The company promotes itself as a pathway for opening independently-owned beauty supply stores. It allegedly charged thousands of dollars in coaching and consulting fees and not delivering the promised resources. Investigators said clients were left with little more than generic business materials and mounting debt.

In a statement, the attorney general’s office said its review found “a pattern of deceptive advertising and unfair business practices” under Georgia’s Fair Business Practices Act.

Regulators said BSI’s promotional materials overstated the success rate of its students and falsely implied endorsement from major beauty brands.

Robinson has denied wrongdoing. In a previous interview with 11Alive, Robinson argued that some clients misunderstood the scope of the program.

“We give people the knowledge and the steps. It’s up to them to follow through,” he said.

Consumer protection attorney Jasmine Carter told 11Alive that cases like this one “prey on people’s dreams. They promise empowerment, but what many get is debt and disappointment.”

If Robinson fails to comply with any part of the agreement, which bars him from advertising, offering, or selling any product or service in Georgia, he will have to pay financial penalty immediately.

The Attorney General’s Office also confirmed that former clients may be eligible for restitution if the court upholds the violations.

In 2024, the Maryland Security Commission filed a cease and desist order against BSI for identical actions detailed in the Georgia case.

The Beauty Supply Institute has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. Victims must now seek restitution through civil court. The Beauty Supply Institute’s official website remains active and online.

