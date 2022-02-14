 Black Twitter Erupts About the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Lifestyle

Black Twitter Erupts About the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Performance

by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton9
Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg
(Image: Twitter)

Congratulations to the Los Angeles Rams for edging out the Cincinnatti Bengals in Sunday’s NFL Super Bowl victory at the SoFi Stadium in California.

Perhaps most of the attention given to this year’s football championship was arguably the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

Typically, people are excited to see which commercials would amaze them but the talent for this year’s contest may have been the greatest lineup the Super Bowl has ever seen. The highly anticipated performance was headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. The performances also include appearances by 50 Cent and Anderson.Paak.

Social media took center stage on Sunday as a companion piece to people’s reaction to the performers.

 

Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton, is the co-founder, and owner of TheIndustryCosign.com.

×