Black Twitter Erupts About the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Congratulations to the Los Angeles Rams for edging out the Cincinnatti Bengals in Sunday’s NFL Super Bowl victory at the SoFi Stadium in California.

Perhaps most of the attention given to this year’s football championship was arguably the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

Typically, people are excited to see which commercials would amaze them but the talent for this year’s contest may have been the greatest lineup the Super Bowl has ever seen. The highly anticipated performance was headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. The performances also include appearances by 50 Cent and Anderson.Paak.

Social media took center stage on Sunday as a companion piece to people’s reaction to the performers.

2000s kids wondering why there parents are jumping around during halftime show#HalfTimeShow #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/g81Q4uflMw — Beans (@Simbotic1) February 14, 2022

Bruh!! If someone told me back in the day, they would be crip walking during a Super Bowl halftime show, I would say they were crazy!!! Man, this show felt good!!! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/bWjM7f92Er — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 14, 2022

Me in my living room during the #SuperBowl halftime show pic.twitter.com/TRyzxxg35m — No Strayz (@NOSTRAYZ) February 14, 2022

Everyone who thought Kendrick Lamar was going to release or perform something new at the super bowl halftime show pic.twitter.com/f9qfNkawKd — Steez (@Steez_HH) February 14, 2022

Dr Dre, Snoop and 50 cent as soon as they get back to the lockerroom after the SuperBowl halftime performance pic.twitter.com/EsK45Pzuem — LePfizer James (@MrBigShot01) February 14, 2022

50 cent at the halftime show this year #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/nBeHUpLMX5 — Dar4TW (@dar_forthewin) February 14, 2022

There were more Black people dancing onstage in the #SuperBowl halftime show than the combined number of Black head coaches, GMs and team presidents in NFL history. Not that I was counting. I didn’t even watch. I’m just guessing there was more than 24 Black people dancing. — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) February 14, 2022

The only white performer on stage during the #SuperBowl halftime show being the one to take the risk of taking a knee is my kinda protest. — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) February 14, 2022

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar in the #SuperBowl halftime show pic.twitter.com/Fk3o7q3XgA — (@Heat4Champ) February 14, 2022

Due to “blacklash,” next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show will feature Ted Nugent, Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr, Travis Tritt and Chachi singing the “Happy Days!” theme song. — Kenny BooYah! (@KwikWarren) February 14, 2022

The halftime production of the #Superbowl was off the scale! The OG rappers reminded us all of the art and style of Hip Hop that can never be forgotten. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) February 14, 2022

Roger Goodell after Eminem took a knee at the Halftime Show. #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/Z5TUIhUrtT — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) February 14, 2022