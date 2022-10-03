The Black Economic Alliance Foundation Announces New Collaboration with Deloitte

Today, the Black Economic Alliance Foundation – a national nonprofit organization working with private, public, and social sector leaders to advance work, wages, and wealth for Black Americans – announced a new collaboration with Deloitte to promote financial inclusion.

To start, Deloitte has committed $10 million over the next five years to help accelerate the Black Economic Alliance Foundation’s impact through expanding and accelerating its programs and initiatives to promote financial inclusion.

“We are in a defining moment for the future prosperity of Black Americans and our economy as a whole,” said Samantha Tweedy, President, Black Economic Alliance Foundation.

“The Black Economic Alliance Foundation is advancing a new, more equitable economic infrastructure and we are grateful to Deloitte for its resources to support our efforts. This collaboration with Deloitte will help us develop meaningful investment and philanthropic programs, lead impactful research, and elevate understanding of the inextricable link between the health of the Black economy and the entire American economy.”

“The unique ability of the Black Economic Alliance Foundation to harness the collective expertise and influence of Black business leaders to develop generational wealth-building opportunities for the Black community has become a model for economic development,” said Kwasi Mitchell, Chief Purpose Officer at Deloitte, according to a release provided to BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“Together, we will facilitate actionable solutions that can help reshape the future for Black Americans. A truly equitable society is more than just an ideology, it’s a reality that we believe we can help achieve through our collaboration with organizations like the BEA Foundation to turn vision into action for generations to come.”

The Black Economic Alliance Foundation is one of the few organizations selected by Deloitte, as part of its social impact investment announced last month. Deloitte selected organizations and investments that are demonstrating impact, innovation, and the ability to help advance equity. This donation and ongoing collaboration will advance the BEA Foundation’s efforts to increase financial inclusion through its initiatives and programs.

About the Black Economic Alliance Foundation

The Black Economic Alliance Foundation is the nation’s leading organization harnessing the collective expertise and influence of Black business leaders to build economic prosperity and generational wealth for the Black community. We partner with leaders across the public, private, and social sectors to champion policy reimagination, develop investment and philanthropic programs, commission research, and elevate national understanding of the inextricable link between the health of the Black economy and the entire American economy. The BEA Foundation is the 501(c)(3) non-profit affiliate of the Black Economic Alliance, a nonpartisan coalition of Black business leaders and allies committed to advancing work, wages, and wealth in the Black community. | foundation.blackeconomicalliance.org

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today’s marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 415,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.