It’s Official: The Black News Channel Becomes theGrio

The Black News Channel (BNC) is now officially theGrio following Byron Allen‘s Allen Media Group, acquisition of the channel in late July.

According to theGrio, Allen hopes to mark a new era of Black-focused news with the channel. Now that the purchase is official, theGrio will transition to television.

“This is the ultimate destination for the world’s best talent and content,” Allen said. “Unfiltered African American voices are more needed today than ever before, and theGrio is one-thousand percent committed to amplifying our perspectives and culture worldwide.”

According to a statement by The GrioChannel, it will deliver news and Black stories in addition to award-winning movies, sports, lifestyle programs, and classic television shows focused on the Black community and issues.

“We will provide Black history and honor achievements all through the Black cultural perspective,” the statement added.

The GrioChannel is now available on Charter/Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity, Cox, DirecTV, Dish Network, Verizon Fios, Vizio, AT&T U-verse, FreebieTV, TiVo, IMDB.tv and Redbox. The channel is also available on streaming sites Amazon Prime, DirecTV Stream, Fire TV, Freevee, PlutoTV, TiVo and XUMO.

“Our ambitious plan for theGrio is to be the first choice for dynamic, thought-provoking daily conversations reaching global Black audiences,” said Geraldine Moriba, senior vice president of news and entertainment for theGrio. “We are delighted to present accomplished and emerging torch-bearers driving today’s crucial conversations.”

AMG acquired BNC out of bankruptcy for $11 million from billionaire Shahid Khan, owner of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. Khan invested over $100 million into BNC.

AMG’s acquisition of BNC will add 300 million linear and digital subscribers to the AMG portfolio of assets— which includes 12 television networks such as The Weather Channel and digital platforms Local Now, HBCU GO, Sports.TV, theGrio Streaming App and The Weather Channel Streaming App. AMG has also invested over $1 billion in the last three years to acquire 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations nationwide.