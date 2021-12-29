The Black Woman’s Blueprint On Making More Money And Leaving A Legacy

Black women, the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs, are seeing six- and seven-figure revenue yearly. But making money doesn’t necessarily mean you know how to make money work for you.

Whether you’re having to put profits directly back into your small business without paying yourself, drowning in credit card debt, or living outside of your means to impress to people on social media, your relationship with money is toxic, sis.

If you are you tired of spinning your wheels and following financial advice that leaves you feeling broker than before, The Black Girl’s Guide to Financial Freedom (Freedom Unlimited LLC, $16.99) by Paris Woods takes the guesswork out of wealth-building and presents a plan that anyone can follow no matter their current occupation.

Paris spent years working in education and wanted to find a way to build wealth without changing careers or taking the traditional real estate or business routes (which is typically the advice given to women in debt recovery) The Black Girl’s Guide to Financial Freedom is the result of years of research and practice that helped her find a simpler path to relieving her financial strain. Through real-life stories coupled with clear and actionable advice, book readers will learn how to:

Build generational wealth

Avoid common financial traps

Earn your next degree debt-free

Achieve financial independence and retire early

Design a dream life you can start living right now

This book is perfect for Black women of any age, including young professionals just starting to set financial goals and mid-career women who are tired of following the same old rules and are ready to live life on their terms. If that is your goal, then this is the book for you.

Change the course of your finances today (and every day after) by getting your copy on Amazon today!