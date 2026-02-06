The Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater Detroit Opens New Location

Young people in Detroit have a new resource to help them prepare for careers in the creative economy, technology, and mobility sectors. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit (BGCGD) has opened a new location.

The Michigan Central Boys & Girls Club is located inside The Station at Michigan Central.

The new club is a first-of-its-kind, 15,000-square-foot venue that will give young people ages 14 to 24 access to real-world learning, networking, and opportunities.

The club opens just in time to celebrate BGCGD’s 100th anniversary.

“This Club represents an evolution in how opportunity is delivered,” said Shawn H. Wilson, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit and co-founder, Usher’s New Look. “BGCGD’s reimagined youth development model moves beyond preparation and into participation and ownership. When young people have proximity to innovation, relationships, and decision-makers, economic mobility stops being abstract and starts becoming achievable.”

This club is a new youth development model that was designed around access. By including high school- and college-aged youth in Michigan Central’s innovation district, the club will help them learn and build alongside the people and companies shaping the city’s future.

In the new space, core offerings include innovation labs, creative technology studios, special effects labs, autonomous and drone training spaces, and a literary and storytelling lounge. There is also a youth-run retail marketplace that offers real-world experience in brand building and entrepreneurship.

“Michigan Central is building an ecosystem that drives real-world progress and economic opportunity, and developing talent is the key in creating a sustainable, inclusive future,” said Carolina Pluszczynski, acting CEO, Michigan Central. “The work with Boys & Girls Club not only builds on years of work we’ve done to grow a future-ready talent pipeline, but also helps bring our vision forward by embedding youth directly into the same environment where founders, technologists, and creators are building what’s next, demonstrating how innovation districts can support earlier, more connected talent development and job placement.”

Programming at the Michigan Central Boys & Girls Club is slated to start Feb. 9. The Michigan Central Boys & Girls Club is the sixth club location to open under BGCGD. Among its partners are organizations created by Usher and Big Sean.

