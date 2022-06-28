City Girls Clap Back At Critics Calling Yung Miami a ‘Clown’ for Holding Sign For Diddy During BET Awards

The City Girls held each other down while responding to critics who called out Yung Miami for holding up a “Go Papi” sign during Diddy’s performance at the BET Awards.

Diddy received one of the night’s highest honors when he took to the stage on Sunday to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Bad Boy CEO used the moment to honor his late ex Kim Porter, who died unexpectedly of lobar pneumonia in 2018 at 47, People reports.

After a series of star-studded performances from Diddy, Busta Rhymes, and Mary J. Blige, he played an old video clip of Porter singing his praises.

“Congratulations, Puffy, you’re a star. I can’t tell you how proud I am,” Porter said in the clip.

From Harlem to Hollywood, that’s a long journey … You work so hard, and I’ve watched you, your blood sweat and tears, and you’ve arrived.”

While giving his speech, Diddy continued to express how much he misses Porter and even shouted out his other ex, Cassie, for “holding me down in the dark times.”

During Diddy’s performance and speech, Yung Miami and JT sat side by side, watching proudly from the audience. At one point, Yung Miami stood up to hold a sign that read “Go Papi.”

But fans weren’t here for Yung Miami seemingly going the extra mile for Diddy to end up shouting out his ex. After the show, Yung Miami clapped back at one critic who was bold enough to call her a “clown.”

“I love a circus ho* mind your business,” Yung Miami wrote in a tweet captured by The Shade Room.

In a separate tweet, Yung Miami told Jessie Woo, “Girl, please!” after the social media influencer joined in on criticizing Yung Miami’s “Go Papi” sign.

JT also clapped back at Jessie and seemingly threatened their fellow Miami native. “Bi*ch don’t play crazy not a bi*ch that can be seen touched & identified trying to go viral… ok, alright,” JT wrote.

It’s clear that Yung Miami is serving straight “I’m a stick beside him” energy.