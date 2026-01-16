‘The Coach Vick Experience’ Premieres February 4, Chronicling Michael Vick’s 1st Season As Norfolk State Football Coach

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick recently returned to the spotlight after accepting the football head coaching position at Norfolk State University, and now that his first season is over, a docuseries filmed during the season will broadcast on BET in February.

BET announced that the docuseries “The Coach Vick Experience” will premiere its first episode on Feb. 4 on the BET channel. The series follows the hometown hero as he navigates his first year as a head football coach on any level. Norfolk took a chance when hiring Vick based on his NFL experience as a quarterback who led his team on the field.

“For me, this chapter is about giving back to the game that gave me everything. Coaching at Norfolk State isn’t just about wins and losses. It’s about restoring pride and proving that transformation is possible when opportunity meets belief. This journey has challenged me in ways I never expected, and I’m proud to share it honestly,” said Michael Vick, who is an executive producer for the docuseries, in a written statement.

The project was produced by SMAC Entertainment, the company owned and operated by NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and his partner, Constance Schwartz-Morini.

“I’ve known Vick for a long time, and this moment shows a different kind of greatness. Coaching is about accountability, preparation, and service. This series captures the work it takes to lead, not just play the game,” said Strahan.

According to Norfolk State University, the series will take viewers inside the inner workings of the Spartans as the school changes its philosophy and direction after years of being unsuccessful on the football field, looking for the first-year coach to turn their fortune around. It focuses on his transition to build a positive culture on and off the field as he mentors the students, as he has been where they are trying to go.

There will be exclusive footage from the campus, including interviews and a look into what the athletes are learning from Vick throughout the season.

Fellow former NFL player-turned-college coach, Deion Sanders, is also an executive producer for “The Coach Vick Experience.”

“Michael didn’t step into coaching lightly. He sought guidance, embraced the work, and committed to leading young men with purpose, especially during such a difficult season, both on and off the field. Get ready for the journey!” Sanders said.

