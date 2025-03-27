Michael Vick Holds First Practice As Norfolk State University’s Head Football Coach

Michael Vick, the former football star who was hired in Dec. 2024 to coach the Norfolk State University’s football team, held the squad’s first official practice.

According to HBCU Gameday, the practice, the first of 15, was held for the Spartans’ April 19 spring game at Dick Price Stadium.

Although Vick has no head coaching experience on any level, his success as a quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles convinced Norfolk State to extend an offer..The previous coach, Dawson Odums, was fired in November 2024 after four years and a 15-31 record.

“It was great to be out here playing some football,” Vick said after the first practice, per HBCU Gameday. “The players had a lot of energy; they were enthused. They were just ready to come out here and compete, and they did a real good job of that. We just have to keep getting better every day; that’s the message.”

Spartans offensive lineman Guan Price II, who recently transferred from Hampton University, said Vick, despite his impressive on-field accomplishments, “made us feel like we’re family. He’s very welcoming, and he always takes time to talk to us.”

And if you think this would be a dream opportunity for a quarterback, you’re not mistaken.

“It’s everything a young quarterback wishes for,” said Spartans quarterback Israel Carter, another transfer. “I’m following his path; he led the way for us. All I’m trying to do is build off what he did and implement my game into that.

Fans who want to see the team play its first game with Vick can purchase tickets at the NSU Ticket Office or online.

