by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman 'The Cookie Lady' Closes Up Shop Despite Fame From 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta'









“A Haute Cookie” has officially cooled down. The bakeshop’s owner, known as the “Cookie Lady” on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, announced its closure in the city.

The “Cookie Lady,” whose real name is Shiana White, took to social media to share the bad batch of news.

“Would like to let everyone know that, as of today, A Haute Cookie is officially closed here in Atlanta. You will not be able to order. We’re putting everything on pause to be continued, but as of now, Atlanta has played its course,” explained White. “Super duper grateful for you all, the people, corporations, businesses, movie sets. All the love you guys have shown me since Day One. ”

As for her claim to fame on reality television, the “Cookie Lady” first appeared in season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Former cast member Kenya Moore introduced White to the show, as White’s bakery was next to an additional cast member, Cynthia Bailey’s wine cellar.

However, White’s presence on the show was not always sweet. According to The Jasmine Brand, White became entangled in drama surrounding another friend of the cast, Tanya Sams. White accused Sam’s partner of flirting with her while out at a nightclub. The confrontation of “The Cookie Lady” became a plot-point of the season.

While White remains ingrained in reality show history as “The Cookie Lady,” her business that inspired the nickname is no longer in operation. Despite this, the business owner who brought luxury baked goods to Atlanta has “other places to go,” meaning that her time spreading dough may not be over yet.

White added, “Thank you so much for making this a beautiful situation for me and my family. However, doors do close. People move on, I’ve got other places to go in life. But I so appreciate this journey, its been so beautiful.”

