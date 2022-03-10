The Creative Collection NYC’s CultureCon Presented By HBO Max, Goes On Tour to Atlanta, LA and NYC in 2022

March 10, 2022 – New York, NY- The Creative Collective NYC, a community dedicated to creatives of color and the architects of CultureCon, is taking their wildly-popular conference on tour after a two-year hiatus. CultureCon is the fastest-growing conference for creatives, influencers, and young professionals of color, and will activate in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York City throughout 2022.

CultureCon is presented by HBO Max. Major partners include LinkedIn, Instagram, Wieden and Kennedy, Twitter, Audible, Foot Locker, and Pinterest. For tickets, visit: www.theccnyc.com/culturecon

CultureCon is on a mission to create brave spaces where diverse creatives can be seen, and provide resources that lead to economic freedom, creative liberty, and unprecedented access. Following the success of CultureCon At Home – an interactive digital campus that reached creatives in over 131 countries around the world – CultureCon 2022 will be a hybrid event that includes both in-person activations and free digital offerings for those who cannot attend in person.

“We’re proud to engage with our community in meaningful and impactful ways, including being the presenting sponsor of this year’s CultureCon,” said Jackie Gagne, SVP Multicultural Marketing at HBO MAX and HBO. “HBO Max shares CultureCon’s mission in providing platforms that shine a spotlight on creatives of color. We’re excited for these talented young professionals to experience the camaraderie and inspiration that CultureCon offers each year.”

CultureCon is engaging more creatives of color than ever before. Traveling to multiple cities with inspiring programming, workshops, and soon-to-be-announced celebrity appearances, plus free student tickets while supplies last. Known for providing countless opportunities and resources for diverse communities, CultureCon 2022 is ramping up efforts to help creatives, young professionals, and entrepreneurs succeed on their own terms.

Join CultureCon 2022 in the following cities throughout 2022:

● CultureCon Week Atlanta: May 4th-6th, 2022

● CultureCon Atlanta: May 7, 2022

○ General Ticket: $149

○ VIP Ticket: $349

○ Students can apply for Free Tickets While Supplies Last

● CultureCon Pop- Up Los Angeles: June 16th-18th, 2022

○ Bespoke Pop-Up Experiences Leading Up To Juneteenth

○ Ticket Information To Be Announced

● CultureCon Week: New York: October 3rd-7th, 2022

● CultureCon New York: Saturday, October 8, 2022

○ General: $219

○ VIP: $447

○ Students can apply for Free Tickets While Supplies Last

For more information and to register for tickets, visit www.theccnyc.com/culturecon. Join the conversation via social @TheCCnyc and @CultureCon

ABOUT CULTURECON:

CultureCon™ is a conference that celebrates culture, community, and creatives of color. CultureCon is the ultimate creative homecoming, highlighting conversations that range from building a business to building a life. Forbes says “CultureCon is a conference every creative should attend.” We couldn’t agree more. Past CultureCon™ speakers include Will Smith, Spike Lee, Tracee Ellis Ross, John Legend, Regina King, Lena Waithe, Coleman Domingo, Sanaa Lathan, Keke Palmer, and more. CultureCon is the first of its kind ideas conference that caters to all aspects of creative and young professional life.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE COLLECTIVE NYC:

The Creative Collective NYC (TheCCnyc) is a community dedicated to curating brave spaces for creatives of color. Built from Imani Ellis’ one-bedroom apartment, the collective has now parlayed into the fastest-growing collective for creatives of color. TheCCnyc’s marquee event is CultureCon, a conference celebrating the impact diverse voices have on culture.

In addition to community events, The Creative Collective NYC provides countless resources and workshops. In the height of the pandemic, The Creative Collective NYC launched CultureCon At Home, a virtual campus that reached creatives in over 131 countries around the world, and Creative Curriculum, a series of digital masterclasses touching on everything from entrepreneurship to navigating the corporate world.