Global by Kandiss Edwards The Diaspora Salon Returns To Marrakech For Transnational Gathering The event coincides with the annual 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair, which draws artists, collectors and curators from around the world.







Shoppe Black announced The Diaspora Salon will return to Marrakech in 2026 for a four-day gathering focused on culture, creativity, and global exchange.

The 2026 edition of the Diaspora Salon is scheduled for Feb. 8–11, 2026, and will take place at Jnane Tamsna, a boutique hotel and cultural retreat. The event coincides with the annual 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair, which draws artists, collectors, and curators from around the world.

The Salon was founded by Meryanne Loum-Martin, a hotelier and patron. Loum-Martin also owns Jnane Tamsna. According to Shoppe Black, Loum-Martin created the gathering as a space for conversation and connection among Africans and members of the global African diaspora.

According to the Shoppe Black announcement, organizers said the purpose of the event, theDiaspora Salon, is a “yearly rendezvous celebrating cultural and entrepreneurial initiatives by trailblazers of African ancestry.”

The publication reported that attendees will include participants from Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Caribbean, reflecting the Salon’s emphasis on transnational exchange. Rather than positioning itself as a traditional conference, the Diaspora Salon emphasizes intimacy and conversation. The event is intentionally limited in size, allowing participants to engage directly with one another in both formal sessions and informal settings throughout the four days.

Programming will feature a distinguished lineup of thinkers, creators, and cultural leaders. The roster includes Dr. Edda L. Fields-Black, a historian whose work reshapes understanding of Black resistance; Heather McGhee, author and policy advocate; and Bernardine Evaristo, an award-winning novelist celebrated for exploring the breadth of Black British life, to name a few.

Jnane Tamsna serves as both the venue and a central element of the experience. The property, known for its gardens, architecture, and role as a gathering place for artists and thinkers, has hosted previous editions of the Salon.

Organizers have advised prospective attendees that space is limited and that registration is required in advance. Additional details about the program and registration are available through the Salon’s official website.

