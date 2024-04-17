Business by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman The Folklore Announces Platform And Membership Expansion For Global Brands Its introduction as "The Folklore 2.0" will offer even more resources for global brands to grow.









The Folklore, which provides diverse businesses with the resources and community to expand their audience, is expanding its platform with new programs and membership offerings. The company announced its “The Folklore 2.0” on April 17 after raising $3.4 million in its seed round.

Its platform will now include The Folklore Source, Capital, and Hub, complete with an innovative line-up of in-person and virtual events to educate and inspire the community. This year, The Folklore will host mixers, fireside chats, and panels in cities like New York, Atlanta, Accra, and Nairobi. These additions will complement The Folklore’s mission to expand its reach and connect with diverse brands eager to grow.

Its multi-million seed funding round, spearheaded by Benchstrength, helped realize these initiatives. With the inclusion of new and established investors, such as Slauson & Co and Black Tech Nation Ventures, the success of this investment round now lends to the $6.2 million raised thus far.

The Folklore’s Founder and CEO, Amira Rasool, already made history in 2022 as one of the youngest Black women to raise over one million in a pre-seed round. With this funding, she hopes racially diverse home, apparel, and beauty business owners can thrive. Also, for her company’s continued elevation of small brands, Rasool shared her hopes for these new opportunities.

“At The Folklore, we have been at the forefront of revolutionizing the wholesale experience for global brands and retailers alike by creating opportunities that drive equity, access, and inclusion,” said Rasool. “Expanding our platform and community resources is a testament to our commitment to address more of the challenges our brands face and nurture a larger community of brands that can connect, bond, and support one another during the journey. It’s hard for small businesses to build alone, and now, with The Folklore, brands won’t have to.”

Furthermore, its memberships will allow access to a variety of Folklore’s resources, such as wholesale management software and a B2B marketplace. While its Source application will connect brands to vetted service providers, its Capital program will match businesses with loans best suited to their needs.

Its affordable monthly price of $39 will ensure brands of all scales are empowered through The Folklore’s assistance. Moreover, it continues to address issues limiting business growth to promote equity across multiple industries.

For intrigued business owners, The Folklore’s website hosts more information and updates on the news.