Diversity, Equality, Inclusion by Sharelle B. McNair Home Depot Proud of Company Culture, ‘Welcomes Everyone’ After Call For 31-Day Boycott The Home Depot was one of many companies who erased company-led DEI policies after President Trump signed an executive order eliminating such tactics at the federal level.







The Home Depot is the next company scheduled to experience a multi-day boycott due to dialing back on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, The Home Depot is the next company scheduled to experience a multi-day boycott due to dialing back on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, Newsweek reports.

The 31-day boycott for the month of July is being facilitated by People’s Union USA, an organization labeled as a “free community…where we organize, share, support one another, and build the resistance together, one conversation at a time,” according to the website.

In a viral video shared on TikTok, founder John Schwartz called for consumers to boycott the home improvement company to hold the “entire corrupt system accountable” for its DEI pushback.

“Because this is how we escalate. We don’t do it with anger, not with chaos, but with unity, with discipline, and with focus. We stop giving our energy and money to the companies that keep showing us they don’t care about the people,” he said, naming The Home Depot specifically. “And we’re not just doing this because of their political view, we are doing it for the people.”

He shined a light on the company being “ashamed” after erasing its DEI page, calling it “a choice” instead of “standing for fairness or for equality or for representation.”

The Home Depot is one of many companies, including Meta, Walmart, and Tractor Supply Co., that has erased company-led DEI policies after President Donald Trump signed an executive order eliminating such tactics at the federal level.

“For over 45 years, our business success has been driven by our eight core values, including respect for all people and taking care of our people,” a Home Depot spokesperson said in a statement. “We’re proud to have a culture that welcomes everyone, and we believe it helps us achieve our business goals by supporting associates, building relationships, and fostering innovation.”

It’s no shock that the company behind the bright orange brand heard of plans for a boycott. Atlanta’s Rev. Jamal Bryant spearheaded a successful 40-day boycott of Target in March 2025. “Black people spend $12 million a day at Target,” Bryant said during a live-streamed sermon. “We are calling for a complete separation until they recognize the value of our dollars and our dignity.”

In addition to The Home Depot, Schwartz wants consumers and American voters to boycott the 4th of July as the controversial “Big, Beautiful Bill” was recently passed by the Senate with a 51-50 vote. Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote.

“Because while the people are drawing and suffering, while families are being crushed by inflation, medical debt, housing costs…this treasonous administration is out here trying to pass a budget bill that will rip this country apart from the inside,” the nonprofit founder said.

RELATED CONTENT: Tyrese Accused Of ‘Exaggerated Theatrics’ In Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Home Depot