Usher In Paris: The Internet Reacts To Usher Wearing A Kilt

Usher is taking some high fashion risks during Paris Fashion Week this year. The musician rocked a skirt/kilt suit as part of Pharrell‘s new designs for Louis Vuitton while attending the Business of Fashion 500 Gala.

Ahead of his highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show performance, the artist is having a moment in couture by rocking the controversial look. While the 44-year-old has yet to share the outfit on his own social media, tabloid blogs have already documented it, to commenters’ delight and dismay.

TheNeighborhoodTalk posted a video of Usher’s head-to-toe set, complete with a matching hat and “LV” patch on the jacket signifying the designer touch.

Commenters were leaving mixed reviews on the beloved artist’s costume.

“Usually this man does no wrong but this is all wrong,” expressed one Instagram user.

Another one went on to say “its giving catholic school girl” as the two-piece set was reminiscent of a traditional uniform.

While many deemed the skirt emasculating to Usher, not all were unimpressed by his latest fashion.

“He looks very rich, very expensive, its giving ‘don’t touch me peasants,'” shared a positive commenter.

Usher’s style choice was fitting for the occasion. The Business of Fashion 500 event celebrates innovators and creatives in the design industry, and Usher was among attendees such as Pharrell and Naomi Campbell. The premier fashion resource shared a detailed video of Usher’s entire look, and its comments section was filled with more acclaim for the entertainer.

“I love seeing men feeling freer to explore and express themselves stylistically,” commented an enthusiastic user.

Despite the internet haters, Usher is in a new prime of his career, performing star-studded Las Vegas and Paris residencies as he prepares for his greatest height yet: headlining the Super Bowl, with a world tour commencing shortly after.