Usher Will Embark On World Tour After Upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Performance

R&B singer Usher, already a busy man with his Las Vegas residency, was recently announced as the headliner of 2024’s Super Bowl halftime show. The entertainer also has plans to hit the road on a world tour right after he graces the Super Bowl stage in Las Vegas in February 2024.

According to Billboard, the team behind the “My Way” singer is checking out arenas worldwide to lock down possible tour dates. The outlet also announced that Usher is releasing his ninth studio album, Coming Home, the same day as the halftime show. It will be the first album the star has put out since 2016’s Hard II Love.

The last time an artist announced a new tour after a Super Bowl halftime performance was in 2017, when Lady Gaga did so.

Usher reacted with excitement after his halftime performance was revealed to the world.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” he said. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Usher, who famously serenades women at his shows, avoided confrontation at a recent one. While singing in front of Gabrielle Union during a Sept. 24 performance in Paris, he stopped his usual routine as he stood before Union’s husband, NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade.

As he stopped singing, he told the crowd, “Let’s not get carried away. Y’know, this is Dwyane Wade—I ain’t crazy! That man will knock my whole head off and then dunk it!”

After drawing laughter from the audience, Usher and Wade hugged, ensuring all was well.